SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Detectives arrest several alleged drug dealers in multi-county investigation

Two-year old child found in car during arrest

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Sheriff's detectives arrest several alleged drug dealers following an investigation that spanned three counties. A two-year-old child was found in the car during one of the arrests.

After a five-week investigation, detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Special Investigation Bureau arrested several individuals and seized multiple ounces of methamphetamine and heroin on August 29.

Investigators identified 55-year old Randall Nelson from Santa Maria as a narcotics dealer. On August 29, detectives followed Nelson to the City of Ventura and observed Nelson meet with two other individuals in a package exchange.

After the exchange, detectives followed all the parties to their different destinations.

Detectives followed Nelson to a hotel room in the 300 block of E. Thompson Blvd. Once Nelson was in the hotel room, detectives served a search warrant and found five ounces of meth, one ounce of heroin, evidence of sales, pepper spray, and narcotic paraphernalia. Nelson was arrested for possession of meth and heroin for sale.

While detectives served the search warrant to Nelson, additional detectives followed the other party to the City of El Monte in Los Angeles County. During a traffic stop, detectives found a two-year-old child in the car in addition to meth and heroin for sale.

The suspects were identified as 26-year old Christian Omar Barcelo Mendoza from Baldwin Park and 24-year old Julie Villa Roman from Baldwin Park. 

Roman and Mendoza were arrested for possession of meth and heroin for sale, transportation of meth and heroin, and child endangerment. They were booked into the Los Angles County Jail. The child was taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood