Detectives arrest several alleged drug dealers in multi-county investigation

Sheriff's Detectives make several arrests in a multi-county drug investigation. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA, Calif. - Sheriff's detectives arrest several alleged drug dealers following an investigation that spanned three counties. A two-year-old child was found in the car during one of the arrests.

After a five-week investigation, detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Special Investigation Bureau arrested several individuals and seized multiple ounces of methamphetamine and heroin on August 29.

Investigators identified 55-year old Randall Nelson from Santa Maria as a narcotics dealer. On August 29, detectives followed Nelson to the City of Ventura and observed Nelson meet with two other individuals in a package exchange.

After the exchange, detectives followed all the parties to their different destinations.

Detectives followed Nelson to a hotel room in the 300 block of E. Thompson Blvd. Once Nelson was in the hotel room, detectives served a search warrant and found five ounces of meth, one ounce of heroin, evidence of sales, pepper spray, and narcotic paraphernalia. Nelson was arrested for possession of meth and heroin for sale.

While detectives served the search warrant to Nelson, additional detectives followed the other party to the City of El Monte in Los Angeles County. During a traffic stop, detectives found a two-year-old child in the car in addition to meth and heroin for sale.

The suspects were identified as 26-year old Christian Omar Barcelo Mendoza from Baldwin Park and 24-year old Julie Villa Roman from Baldwin Park.

Roman and Mendoza were arrested for possession of meth and heroin for sale, transportation of meth and heroin, and child endangerment. They were booked into the Los Angles County Jail. The child was taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.