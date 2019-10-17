Details emerge from the scene of the Hope Ranch tragedy at the Ely home

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's units limit traffic during the Hope Ranch investigation involving a homicide and an officer involved shooting. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office says four deputies opened fire on the suspect they found at the scene of a homicide Tuesday night in the exclusive coastal community of Hope Ranch, near Santa Barbara.

Deputies swarmed a Mariposa Drive house Tuesday evening at 8:15 p.m. after a reported family disturbance and urgent 911 call that revealed some details of the serious confrontation.

It was followed by a dispatcher saying, "We are now landline with the male out of breath, unintelligible and crying."

A deputy was heard saying he found a deceased woman, and he called for backup units. 911 dispatch recording of law enforcement response to a homicide at Hope Ranch At 9:40 p.m., with deputies moving in from all sides of this property on Mariposa Drive, multiple shots were heard.

Sheriff's Lt. Eric Raney said "Deputies were searching around the property of the address and came across the suspect. They ordered the suspect to show his hands to attempt to take him into custody. That suspect unfortunately presented a threat to the deputies and they were forced to defend themselves and fired on the suspect."

The exact number of shots fired is unclear. A neighbor said she heard 10.

The deputies involved were not hurt. They are now on paid administrative leave, a normal part of the department's protocol in these cases.

Deputies continued to investigate the scene this morning and talked to those in the area.

There were multiple patrol units on the blocked-off street along with detectives, a coroner's van and a Chaplain.

The deceased woman, Valerie Ely, was found dead from stab wounds.

This is the home of former TV star and actor Ron Ely. He was said to be home, unhurt but taken to Cottage Hospital.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Cameron Ely, the couple's 30-year-old son.

The home sits on about an acre-and-a-half of land. It has five bedrooms and is currently for sale.

Ron Ely is now 81 and is well-known for his role as the shirtless Tarzan in the 1960s TV series.