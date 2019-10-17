Crime

Details emerge from the scene of the Hope Ranch tragedy at the Ely home

Four deputies open fire on the suspect

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 12:18 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:00 PM PDT

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's units limit traffic during the Hope Ranch investigation involving a homicide and an officer involved shooting. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office says four deputies opened fire on the suspect they found at the scene of a homicide Tuesday night in the exclusive coastal community of Hope Ranch, near Santa Barbara.

Deputies swarmed a Mariposa Drive house Tuesday evening at 8:15 p.m. after a reported family disturbance and urgent 911 call that revealed some details of the serious confrontation.

It was followed by a dispatcher saying, "We are now landline with the male out of breath, unintelligible and crying."

A deputy was heard saying he found a deceased woman, and he called for backup units.

At 9:40 p.m., with deputies moving in from all sides of this property on Mariposa Drive, multiple shots were heard.

Sheriff's Lt. Eric Raney said "Deputies were searching around the property of the address and came across the suspect. They ordered the suspect to show his hands to attempt to take him into custody. That suspect unfortunately presented a threat to the deputies and they were forced to defend themselves and fired on the suspect."

The exact number of shots fired is unclear. A neighbor said she heard 10.

The deputies involved were not hurt. They are now on paid administrative leave, a normal part of the department's protocol in these cases.

Deputies continued to investigate the scene this morning and talked to those in the area.

There were multiple patrol units on the blocked-off street along with detectives, a coroner's van and a Chaplain.

The deceased woman, Valerie Ely, was found dead from stab wounds.

This is the home of former TV star and actor Ron Ely. He was said to be home, unhurt but taken to Cottage Hospital.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Cameron Ely, the couple's 30-year-old son.

The home sits on about an acre-and-a-half of land. It has five bedrooms and is currently for sale.

Ron Ely is now 81 and is well-known for his role as the shirtless Tarzan in the 1960s TV series.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrities' fears, phobias revealed

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13