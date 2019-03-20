Deputies looking for possible Nipomo home burglary suspects

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. SLO Sheriff is looking for this man and a female suspect on suspicion of attempted burglary. (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

NIPOMO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a couple who may have tried to break into a Nipomo home.

The incident happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Trilogy Parkway.

A deputy was dispatched for a report of an audible home alarm going off. When the deputy arrived they spoke with a neighbor who witnessed a young man and woman leaving the area of the home where the alarm was going off.

The neighbor asked the couple what they were doing and felt that they were being suspicious.

The couple ran off but not before the neighbor was able to snap a photo of the male suspect.

He is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, weighing about 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black FILA sweatshirt with no shirt underneath and a silver chain around his neck. He was wearing a PFG hat along with a black backpack and blue jeans.

The other suspect is described as a white woman in her mid-20s, heavier set, with light brown hair. She was wearing a baseball hat, blue jeans and a backpack.

Video from the home's security doorbell caught the man walking up to the front door and trying to obscure his face. Its unclear what the couple were doing at the home. Law enforcement is treating the incident as an attempted burglary.

If you recognize the man in the photo or video, or if you have any information about this possible attempted burglary, please contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.