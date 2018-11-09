SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Cleveland Elementary campus in Santa Barbara closed following early morning shooting

Police searching for stolen car CA Lic: 5AGL756

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 07:53 AM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 06:45 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are investigating an early morning shooting on the Cleveland Elementary School campus that injured one man.

Police officers were dispatched to the school campus located at 123 Alameda Padre Serra at about 2:10 a.m. on several reports of "shots fired" and "fireworks."

Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The victim's condition was described by police as critical when he arrived.  Currently  it remains unknown. Police say he is expected to survive.  His name has not been released.

Anthony Wagner with SBPD says, "there does not appear to be any nexus whatsoever between the school, school personnel, school children, school faculty, the school in general and the victim and or the suspects."

Investigators say the victim was assaulted by two Hispanic men who drove away in the victim's car after the shooting. The stolen vehicle is described as a dark blue 2000 Honda Accord Ex. The license plate is: CA 5AGL756.

Classes were canceled for the day while authorities investigate, said the Santa Barbara Police Department. Parents, students, and faculty were notified of the cancelation by text, phone, and email.

SBPD says they don't believe the incident was random and the shooting doesn't involve anyone associated with the school. They also add that there is no imminent threat to the school or surrounding community.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's helicopter is being used as part of the investigation to process geographical evidence but is not being used to track any suspects in this case.

The suspects are considered armed and potentially dangerous. Police urge the public not to make contact with the occupants of the stolen car if seen and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Klug at 805-897-2346 or Detective Sergeant Tagless at 805-897-2347.  Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 805-897-2386.

The closed campus will reopen Friday after police went over it carefully looking for evidence. "To insure that the campus is in perfect working condition. We do not want these elementary school children to come in contact with the aftermath of what's happened."

The Santa Barbara Fire department was called in late in the afternoon to do a full wash down of the scene where the shooting took place, and where the victims walked to get help.

 

