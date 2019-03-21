Crime

Cambria man convicted of sexual assault sentenced to one year in jail

DA: Victim said no "30-50 times"

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 06:12 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 06:12 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A 73-year-old Cambria man who was convicted of sexual assault will spend one year in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

A jury convicted Herbert George Connor on February 1 of felony sexual battery by restraint, misdemeanor sexual battery, and assault. He was found suitable for probation and sentenced to one year custody in jail.

The sexual assault happened on April 25, 2017 at the victim's home in Cambria. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in a press release, “today's sentencing hearing provided the first major step for the brave victim to finally begin her healing process because it allowed her to tell the Judge and our community about how the defendant's exploitative and violent act has affected her life."

According to Dow, Connor had requested the felony charges be reduced to a misdemeanor. Dow says the victim suffered serious injuries in the assault and according to her testimony, she said 'no' 30-50 times during the assault.

“Sexual assault is always a serious criminal offense and yet it is often extremely difficult for victims to come forward and report their victimization," said Dow. "I want to commend the victim in this matter for her strength, courage, and resilience to see the matter through to completion even when it caused her emotional and psychological pain to do so."

 

