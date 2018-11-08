Burglars steal $8k worth of merchandise from AT&T store in SLO

Two men get away with 8k worth of AT&T merchandise from a store in SLO. (San Luis Obispo Police)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Two burglars got away with 8k worth of merchandise from an AT&T store on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Monday night.

Two suspects broke into the AT&T store and stole the merchandise and then got away in a dark colored SUV type truck.

Police say one of the suspects may have been in the store earlier that day.

If you have any information about this burglary please call Officer Magana at 805-594-8025 and reference case #181105080.