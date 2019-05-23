Buellton man faces additional child sex charges as more alleged victims come forward

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 52-year-old Greg Scott Ray is accused of inapproprate contact with minors. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Buellton man accused of having sex with underage boys while working as a yearbook consultant at Santa Ynez Valley Union School District faces additional charges after more alleged victims came forward.

Greg Scott Ray, 52, pleaded not guilty to four additional charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Thursday. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office say they amended their original complaint to account for four additional victims.

He pleaded not guilty to 13 previous charges in April. Some of the alleged victims are in Santa Barbara County but Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said there may be additional victims out of the area.

Ray remains in custody on $275,000 bail. There is a bail review hearing set for next Thursday. His bail has been reduced twice since his arrest.

A preliminary setting date has been set for July 18.