Crime

Body of Meiners Oaks man allegedly killed by roommate located in Angeles National Forest

Cameron Lykins charged with murder

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 06:27 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 06:28 PM PDT

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a Meiners Oaks man who investigators believe was killed by his roommate was located in Angeles National Forest on Sunday.

A Game Warden from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife located the body of 22-year-old Houston Auer in the national forest in the area of Upper Big Tujuna Road and Colby Ranch Road. The body was partially decomposed and hidden in a large area of brush.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department handled the investigation as an unidentified homicide victim. Ventura County Sheriff's Office was informed of the investigation and worked with the LA Sheriff's Office to identify Auer as the victim. 

Auer's body has been transferred to Ventura County where a full autopsy will be conducted by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

23-year-old Cameron Lykins was arrested and charged with Auer's murder back in May. Deputies found a bloody scene indicative of a homicide inside the two men's home. Lykins was arrested in Lone Pine and Auer's vehicle was also found. Investigators believe Lykins used the vehicle to transport Auer's body. Although Lykins refused to disclose the location of Auer's body, investigators said there was sufficient evidence to charge him with murder. 

Lykins remains in jail on a $2 million bail. He is set to appear in court on July 10. 

