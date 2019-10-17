Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Morro Bay

Morro Bay police are looking for the driver of a dark blue pickup truck that hit and injured a cyclist Wednesday evening. ( Morro Bay Police Department)

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The Morro Bay Police Department is looking for a driver who struck and seriously injured a cyclist on Quintana Road Wednesday evening.

Police say a 55-year-old cyclist was riding in the bike lane on the east side of Quintana Road at around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling the same direction.

The bicyclist was seriously injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police say he is in critical but stable condition.

The suspected vehicle has been identified as a dark blue 2015 Chevrolet Colorado. The vehicle has damage to the right front bumper. Morro Bay police are looking for the driver of a dark blue pickup truck that hit and injured a cyclist Wednesday evening. ( Morro Bay Police Department)

Anyone who may have information about any vehicles that match this description is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225. You can also contact the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.