Authorities searching for wanted suspect in Vandenberg Village

Lompoc police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a wanted man in Vandenberg Village. (Keith Carls / KEYT )

LOMPOC, Calif. - Areas of Vandenberg Village were placed under lockdown Friday afternoon as law enforcement searched for a wanted suspect.

The incident began around 2 p.m. after a Lompoc police officer spotted the vehicle of a man wanted in connection to an overnight shooting.

Police began pursuing the man, who they say was considered to be armed and dangerous.

A shelter in place was ordered for residents in the immediate area of South Vandenberg Village, everything south of Constellation Road: Kapella, Constellation and Jupiter.

According to police, the man ditched his vehicle and fled on foot.

As of 4:30 p.m., law enforcement began lifting the shelter in place warnings. The suspect is still outstanding.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Lompoc Police Department in the response.