Authorities investigating overnight homicide in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Shortly after midnight Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, Santa Maria police were called out to the area of Sunrise Drive and Bradley Road for a homicide that had taken place.

The initial call reported that multiple shots had been fired. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult man suffering from gunshot and stab wounds.

Officers attempted to save the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim's identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

Santa Maria police detectives are investigating the crime. Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call Detective Brice at 805-928-3781 ext. 1261. Additionally, anyone with information may call SMPD Dispatch at 805-928-3781 ext. 2278, or the SMPD Tip Line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.