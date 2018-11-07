Authorities arrest, file charges against son in Grover Beach woman's death

Levente Laszlo Lazar, 26 years old, of Bloomington, Indiana. (Grover Beach Police Department)

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Authorities have arrested the son of a woman that was found dead in her Grover Beach home on Oct. 24, 2018.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office is charging 26-year-old Levente Laszlo Lazar of Bloomington, Indiana, with murder in the stabbing death of his mother Athena Valentiny.

Authorities argue that the homicide was premeditated.

Valentiny's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds by Grover Beach police on Oct. 25, 2018, during a welfare check. The investigation led detectives to identify Lazar as the primary suspect, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Investigators traveled to Indiana to meet and interview Lazar, and to serve search warrants at his home. On Tuesday, Nov. 6, detectives arrested Lazar on a single charge of murder, Grover Beach police said. It's unclear what additional evidence, if any, police found inside Lazar's home during their search, but no further information on the case will be released at this point, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Sgt. Juan Leon at 805-473-4511 or email jleon@gbpd.org.