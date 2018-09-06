ATV pursuit in Ventura ends in arrest

SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 09:46 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 09:46 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Police pursued an ATV in Ventura after the driver failed to yield to officers on Wednesday.

Ventura Police attempted to stop an off-road "quad" or ATV near Center Street and Olive Street around 8:28 p.m for riding on the roadway. Police pursued the ATV after the driver did not yield. 

After a brief pursuit, the driver abandoned the ATV and ran into the neighborhood. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area and after about 20 minutes found the suspect hiding in a shed in the backyard of a residence on Carr Drive.

The suspect, 26-year old Jose Cardenas who was also on active parole for robbery, was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges of felony evading, violation of parole, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

No one was injured during this incident.

 

