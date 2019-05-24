Attempted bank robbery suspect sought by Santa Maria police

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for this man, who attempted to rob a bank and steal a purse. (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are trying to locate a man who tried to rob a bank Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Bank of America at 300 Town Center East just before 5 p.m.

The suspect demanded money and threatened employees before fleeing without getting any cash. As he fled the bank, he tried to steal a purse from someone outside but was unsuccessful.

He was last seen running on foot toward Broadway between the bank and Macy's. No weapon was seen during the attempted robbery.

He's described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. He was seen wearing a gray "puffy" jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 or 911 if you spot the suspect.