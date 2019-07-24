Atascadero police looking for suspect who stole flower urn from veterans monument
ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole a flower urn from a veterans monument.
The theft occurred at Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial at 8024 Portola Road on Tuesday.
Police arrived at the scene at around 12:20 p.m. and checked security footage which showed a man stealing an urn filled with flowers that was placed below the Global War on Terror plaque.
Photos show a white male wearing a black hat, a multi-colored sweatshirt, shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information should contact