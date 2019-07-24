Atascadero police looking for suspect who stole flower urn from veterans monument

Atascadero police are looking for the suspect who stolen an filled with flowers from the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial. (Atascadero Police Department)

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole a flower urn from a veterans monument.

The theft occurred at Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial at 8024 Portola Road on Tuesday.

Police arrived at the scene at around 12:20 p.m. and checked security footage which showed a man stealing an urn filled with flowers that was placed below the Global War on Terror plaque.

Photos show a white male wearing a black hat, a multi-colored sweatshirt, shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact