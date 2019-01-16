Crime

Atascadero Police and SWAT team serve search warrant

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 12:15 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 12:15 PM PST

ATASCADERO, Calif.-- - Atascadero police and a SWAT team served a search warrant at two neighboring homes Wednesday morning.

Police say they have responded to the 4900 block of Carizzo Road many times in the past few months for assaults, theft, and drug related activity.

Detectives recently learned drug deals may have been happening at the homes and there was a possibility stolen guns were there too.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, or SWAT, served the search warrant because the suspects have violent criminal histories and they may possess stolen guns.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

Most memorable celebrity weddings
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most memorable celebrity weddings

Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

2019 North American International Auto Show
Getty Images

2019 North American International Auto Show

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired

On this day: January 14
Matej Divizna/Getty Images

On this day: January 14