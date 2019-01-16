Atascadero Police and SWAT team serve search warrant

ATASCADERO, Calif.-- - Atascadero police and a SWAT team served a search warrant at two neighboring homes Wednesday morning.

Police say they have responded to the 4900 block of Carizzo Road many times in the past few months for assaults, theft, and drug related activity.

Detectives recently learned drug deals may have been happening at the homes and there was a possibility stolen guns were there too.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, or SWAT, served the search warrant because the suspects have violent criminal histories and they may possess stolen guns.