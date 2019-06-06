Atascadero man identified as suspect in fatal stabbing

Kejuan Guy Bynum , 26, of Atascadero . (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man suspected of stabbing and killing a man in Shandon over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Escondido Way where a man had reportedly been stabbed at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles, was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died of his injuries.

Detectives found that the suspect, Kejuan Guy Bynum, 26, of Atascadero, was a passenger in a vehicle leaving the area.

Detectives followed the vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop, eventually arresting Bynum without any issues.

He is currently being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for violating his parole.

Bynum has not yet been formally charged for the stabbing.

Detectives will be meeting with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office later this week regarding charges against Bynum.

This case is still under investigation.