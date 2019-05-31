Atascadero man arrested, accused of breaking into Paso Robles home

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Joseph Godfrey, 35, of Atascadero . (Paso Robles Police Department)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - An Atascadero man was arrested Wednesday after police say he broke into a Paso Robles residence while the homeowner was inside.

At around 10:20 a.m., a woman contacted police saying that a man had entered her home on the 2800 block of Park Street.

She heard a noise and confronted the man inside the home. He was startled by the woman and ran away from the house through the front door.

While police were driving to the residence, they noticed a man running on the railroad tracks away from the area. Officers caught up to the man and detained him after seeing he fit the suspect description.

The victim later confirmed that the man detained by police was the same one who had entered her home.

He was identified as Joseph Godfrey, 35, of Atascadero. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a complaint of residential burglary and possession of drugs.