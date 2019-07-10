Crime

Arson investigation underway in Guadalupe

Fires set to two trailers Wednesday morning

Jul 10, 2019

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 08:14 AM PDT

GUADALUPE, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway after firefighters discovered two trailers that were set on fire in Guadalupe Wednesday morning.

According to the Guadalupe Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 4:00 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an unknown fire in the 800 block of Pioneer Street. On arrival, crews found a trailer on fire. Crews worked to quickly put out of the flames, but soon found a second trailer that had fire damage but had self-extinguished. Both fires were determined to be arson causing approximately $5,000 in damage to property.

There were no witnesses. Call police at (805) 356-3905 if you have any information.


