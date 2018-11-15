Arroyo Grande porch theft caught on tape

Arroyo Grande property theft suspect caught on Ring security camera (KCOY photo)

Arroyo Grande property theft suspect caught on Ring security camera (KCOY photo)

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A Ring security camera captured images of a suspect stealing packages from the doorstep of a home in Arroyo Grande earlier this week along with the getaway car driven by an accomplice.

Arroyo Grande Police are on the lookout for the suspect in the security camera video and the suspect vehicle.

The property owner and theft victim is using social media to help track down the culprits.

Anyone with information about this crime or others like it should call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5100.