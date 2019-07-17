Two Ventura County gas stations held up by suspects with gun, machete

VENTURA, Calif. - Authorities in Ventura County are investigating after two gas stations were robbed overnight.

According to the Ventura Police Department, the first robbery occurred at the Chevron gas station in the 7700 block of Telegraph Road just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, officers learned the suspects entered the business, approached the clerk and demanded money from the register. The first suspect was armed with a black handgun while the second suspect was armed with a large machete. The clerk complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not hurt. The suspects were last seen running east.

Three hours later, a second robbery happened in Santa Paula at the Sinclair Gas Station in the 100 block of South 10th Street. Two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, the other with a machete entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One suspect took money from the register while the machete-wielding suspect damaged displays in the store. The suspects then fled the store towards Ventura Street. The clerk was not harmed, Santa Paula Police said.

Police have not been able to locate the suspects. During the Ventura robbery, the suspects were described as two white or Hispanic males, between 20-30 years old. One suspect was wearing a black beanie and a light colored hoodie. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored jacket and a black ski mask.

Call the Ventura Police Department or the Santa Paula Police Department if you have any information regarding either of these robberies.