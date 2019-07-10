Crime

Amber Alert deactivated as suspects in child abduction are taken into custody

Child located

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 02:09 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:50 PM PDT

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

The Amber Alert has been deactivated. Dix has been located and the suspects are in custody, according to California Highway Patrol.

 

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for an abducted child who was last seen in Paso Robles.

Namaste Dix is one year old and was last seen on Wednesday with his mother, Rashawna Bullock.

Rashawna Bullock is 23 years old, 164 pounds and 5-foot-4. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Serbina Bullock, Reshawna's mother, was also listed as a person of interest. Serbina Bullock is 50 years old, 5-foot-4, and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

She is believed to be driving a dark gray 2012 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate: 6XKD235.

Anyone with information about the location of Bullock or Dix is asked to contact 911 immediately. 

