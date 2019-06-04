Crime

Alleged gang member arrested for drug and firearm offenses

.22 caliber sawed-off rifle found in home

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:00 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:03 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - An alleged gang member was arrested after he was caught with drug paraphernalia and an illegal firearm Monday night.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop near Channel Islands Boulevard and Merced Place Monday evening. The passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Rafael Aguilar was recently released from custody on his recognizance from a prior arrest. Officers found Aguilar to be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and was arrested.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department SWAT then conducted a search of Aguilar's home in the 2000 block of Napoleon Avenue and found evidence linking him to  a criminal street gang. Officers also found a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle.

Aguilar was arrested on illegal firearm possession  among other charges.


Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
