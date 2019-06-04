Alleged gang member arrested for drug and firearm offenses
.22 caliber sawed-off rifle found in home
OXNARD, Calif. - An alleged gang member was arrested after he was caught with drug paraphernalia and an illegal firearm Monday night.
According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop near Channel Islands Boulevard and Merced Place Monday evening. The passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Rafael Aguilar was recently released from custody on his recognizance from a prior arrest. Officers found Aguilar to be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and was arrested.
Officers from the Oxnard Police Department SWAT then conducted a search of Aguilar's home in the 2000 block of Napoleon Avenue and found evidence linking him to a criminal street gang. Officers also found a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle.
Aguilar was arrested on illegal firearm possession among other charges.