Alleged DUI driver charged with murder of two women

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office is charging 27-year-old Javier Artemio Cortes with two counts of murder for a March 2019 crash in Santa Maria.

Two young women died in the accident, 17-year-old Madison Coleman and 20-year-old Monica Gonzalez Macias, both from Atascadero. Two other young women suffered great bodily injury in the high-speed collision. Court documents have identified them as Kimberly Olivo and Makayla Angelique Everhart.

“For the DUI causing injury, including great bodily injury allegations to both of the women that survived, he is facing 9 years," said Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore. "But for both counts of homicide, he is then facing a term of 15 years to life, for each.”

Court documents show Cortes was driving with a blood/alcohol level of 0.17%, well over the legal limit of 0.08%.

The deadly DUI crash happened in the early morning hours of March 16, 2019 at the intersection of Miller Street and Donovan Road in Santa Maria. Authorities say he was driving 104 mph at the time of the crash.

Cortez has been taken into custody and his bail increased to $2 million. He will be back in court on June 20.