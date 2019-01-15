Deputies search for home invasion suspect

Deputies search for Lompoc home invasion suspect

LOMPOC, Calif. - A 65-year-old man was hospitalized after being severely beaten in a home invasion robbery at approximately 5 a.m. Jan. 12 in the Lasalle Canyon Road area near Lompoc.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the suspect rang the victims doorbell claiming to be with the sheriff's office and needed to speak with the victim.

The victim was not able to see the suspect through the peephole and proceeded to let the suspect in; once inside the residence, the suspect struck the victim multiple times with a pistol and what the victim described as a 'night stick,' said officials.

Officials said the suspect demanded money and guns from the victim and threatened to harm the victim's family if he did not comply.

The victim gave the suspect the money he had in his pocket, according to authorities.

The suspect then bound the victim's hands behind his back with duck tape and left the room, officials said.

According to authorities, the victim was able to free himself and proceeded to retrieve a baseball bat striking the suspect when he returned to the bedroom.

The suspect took the bat away from the victim and beat him with the bat before leaving the residence, leaving the victim with severe injuries including facial lacerations and a fractured skull, said officials.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was able to get into his car and drive himself to a nearby friend's home for help despite his injuries.

The victim is currently hospitalized and is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.

Authorities describe the suspect as a heavy built, light-skinned Hispanic male adult, approximately 5'10" tall.