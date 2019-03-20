Crime

96-year-old man found living in Ojai home filled with rats, daughter arrested

Daughter is charged with elder and animal abuse

By:

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 03:23 PM PDT

OJAI, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies discovered a house of horrors in Ojai. The deputies said the two bedroom home on the 1200 block of Gregory Street was filled with up to 700 wild rats.

Authorities reported they could smell urine from as far as 20 feet away from the house and the inside of the home was covered in animal feces.

Deputies from the Ojai Police Station first arrived at the home on March 13, 2019 to conduct a "check-the-wellbeing" call initiated by Ventura County Adult Protective Services. They reported that Catherine Ann Vandermaesen and her sister did not want deputies to enter the home and insisted that everyone inside was fine. Deputies asked to see their 96-year old father, the daughters agreed to bring him out in his wheelchair, but they would not let the deputies in the home.

The deputies came back the next day on March 14 with detectives and other agencies to investigate possible violations.

Deputies arrested Catherine Vandermaesen of Ojai for not caring for her wheelchair bound 96-year-old father and 74-year-old sister who were living in the home.

Vandermaesen had assumed control and care of all the animals in the home.

She faces charges for elder abuse and animal abuse.

Authorities removed 8 dogs, 1 cat, two rabbits, an African Gray parrot and they caught 55 wild rats. Authorities say another 200 to 700 wild rats were loose inside the home, walls and garage.

Trash also reportedly littered the home. City of Ojai Code Enforcement yellow tagged the residence deeming it unlivable.

Vandermaesen's father and sister were medically assessed. Both are in custody of Adult Protective Services.

