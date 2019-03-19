7 arrested in drug house raid in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Seven people were arrested Monday morning after law enforcement served a search warrant at a suspected drug house in Atascadero.

The Atascadero Police Department was assisted by a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department K9 team when they served the warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Olmeda Avenue around 7 a.m.

Nine people were contacted by law enforcement which ultimately led to the arrest of seven people.

Those arrested and their possible charges are:

Harmony Duncan, 36-year-old female resident of Atascadero - Maintaining a place for using drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erin Morgan, 33-year-old female resident of Atascadero - Being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Amanda Jimenez, 22-year-old female resident of Atascadero - False impersonation of another.

Christopher Heinlein, 21-year-old male resident of Atascadero - False impersonation of another and warrant.

Alejandro Gutierrez, 24-year-old male resident of Atascadero - Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricki Thompson,19-year-old female resident of Atascadero - Being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Abigail Scheiderer, 25-year-old female resident of Atascadero - Resisting or delaying a Police Officer and a Warrant.

They were all transported and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.