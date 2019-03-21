4 men, one teen arrested in connection to attempted murder, gang-related offenses

Six total people were arrested in Oxnard for various crimes including attempted murder, gun charges and outstanding warrants. (Oxnard Police Department)

Six total people were arrested in Oxnard for various crimes including attempted murder, gun charges and outstanding warrants. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit along with the Oxnard Police Department arrested four men and a teenager on offenses related to attempted murder and gang activity on Friday.

Officials say detectives from the sheriff's office had been investigating several gang-related shootings over the last two months.

On March 15 and 17, the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crime's Bureau and Oxnard Police Department executed search warrants at different locations in Oxnard. They were able to seize three firearms, ammunition, as well as physical evidence of gang-affiliation.

During the investigation, authorities arrested Jose Castanon, 25, Sergio Ramos, 20, Manuel Alcala, 19, Jose Tellez, 20, and one 16-year-old boy, all of Oxnard.

All four men were booked into Ventura County Sheriff's Main Jail. The 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Castanon and Ramos face possible charges including attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, shooting into an occupied building, street terrorism and gun-related charges. They both have bails set at $1 million.

Alcala could face charges for attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, and street terrorism. He's being held on a $1 million bail as well.

Tellez faces possible charges for assault with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, and street terrorism. His bail is set at $100,000.

The 16-year-old could face attempted murder, conspiracy, and street terrorism charges.

A fifth adult male, Gerard Ortiz, 34, of Oxnard was also contacted at one of the crime scenes. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.