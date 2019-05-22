2 Paso Robles men arrested for stealing Chainsaws out of a garage

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Harrison Labarbera, 29, and Miguel Ramos Jr., 34, both of Paso Robles. (Paso Robles Police Department)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Harrison Labarbera, 29, and Miguel Ramos Jr., 34, both of Paso Robles. (Paso Robles Police Department)

San Luis Obispo, Calif. - Two Paso Robles men arrested after officers responded to the 2800 block of School House Circle to a theft report.

The resident accidentally left his garage door open overnight and found someone had entered his garage and stole three Stihl chainsaws.

After investigating, police found that 29-year-old, Harrison Labarbera of Paso Robles, was selling two of the stolen chainsaws online.

Police went undercover on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., and got Labarbera to meet at Pioneer Park to sell one of the chainsaws.

Labarbera arrived at the park in a stolen white Nissan Altima, being driven by 34-year-old Miguel Ramos Jr. of Paso Robles.

During the sale, Ramos tried to drive away but was stopped by police. Labarbera also tried to flee on foot but was quickly caught.

Harrison Labarbera was arrested for possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and possession of meth.

Ramos was arrested for possession of stolen property, driving on a suspended license, providing false ID to a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy, violation of probation, and multiple warrants.

One of the stolen chainsaws was recovered but police believe Labarbera successfully sold the rest.

If you purchased a Stihl chainsaw from Labarbera, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department.