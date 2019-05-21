2 Oxnard men arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, loaded gun

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Jesus Villafana, 21, and Anthony Garcia, 18, both of Oxnard. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - Two Oxnard men were arrested after Oxnard police officers pulled over a vehicle on the 500 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard Monday evening.

The vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Anthony Garcia of Oxnard, was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. The passenger in the car, 21-year-old Jesus Villafana of Oxnard, is a documented criminal gang member who was on probation.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and a large amount of generic Xanax pills.

Garcia was arrested for gun-related violations. Villafana was arrested for drug and gun-related violations. Villafana is prohibited from possessing a firearm per his probation.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents in the city is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or report suspicious activity on the department’s website.