2 Oxnard men arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, loaded gun
OXNARD, Calif. - Two Oxnard men were arrested after Oxnard police officers pulled over a vehicle on the 500 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard Monday evening.
The vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Anthony Garcia of Oxnard, was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. The passenger in the car, 21-year-old Jesus Villafana of Oxnard, is a documented criminal gang member who was on probation.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and a large amount of generic Xanax pills.
Garcia was arrested for gun-related violations. Villafana was arrested for drug and gun-related violations. Villafana is prohibited from possessing a firearm per his probation.
Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents in the city is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or report suspicious activity on the department’s website.