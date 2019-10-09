14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing at Ortega Park in Santa Barbara

14yearold arrested in connection to...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a stabbing at Ortega Park in Santa Barbara.

At around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Santa Barbara police responded to Ortega Park for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was in the park when he confronted a group of males who were "vandalizing an area of the park," asking them to leave.

He said the group then began yelling profanity and identifying themselves as members of a criminal street gang. They then attacked the man, stabbing him multiple times.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old teen arrived at Cottage Hospital with a severe cut to his hand.

Detectives were able to collect evidence from the scene and, along with the victim's detailed description of the suspects, identify the teen as a suspect in the stabbing.

“During the melee, the individuals affiliated themselves with a criminal street gang and it's in that affiliation that that juvenile was charged with a gang enhancement," said Anthony Wagner, Public Information Officer, Santa Barbara Police Department.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into jail where he awaits possible charges for attempted murder with a felony gang enhancement.

“I think the Santa Barbara Police Department is always alarmed when we’ve had colorful incidents. I think this weekend was quite busy and we’ve dedicated additional resources to that type of activity," adds Wagner.

We reached out to officials with probation to see if there's been a rise in juvenile gang activity in Santa Barbara and we were told that information is not available.



