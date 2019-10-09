Crime

14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing at Ortega Park in Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 01:42 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 06:41 PM PDT

14yearold arrested in connection to...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a stabbing at Ortega Park in Santa Barbara.

At around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Santa Barbara police responded to Ortega Park for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was in the park when he confronted a group of males who were "vandalizing an area of the park," asking them to leave. 

He said the group then began yelling profanity and identifying themselves as members of a criminal street gang. They then attacked the man, stabbing him multiple times.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old teen arrived at Cottage Hospital with a severe cut to his hand.

Detectives were able to collect evidence from the scene and, along with the victim's detailed description of the suspects, identify the teen as a suspect in the stabbing.

“During the melee, the individuals affiliated themselves with a criminal street gang and it's in that affiliation that that juvenile was charged with a gang enhancement," said Anthony Wagner, Public Information Officer, Santa Barbara Police Department.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into jail where he awaits possible charges for attempted murder with a felony gang enhancement. 

“I think the Santa Barbara Police Department is always alarmed when we’ve had colorful incidents. I think this weekend was quite busy and we’ve dedicated additional resources to that type of activity," adds Wagner. 

We reached out to officials with probation to see if there's been a rise in juvenile gang activity in Santa Barbara and we were told that information is not available. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5