"Perfect storm" could be brewing in Lompoc given police staffing levels and potential gang activity

LOMPOC, Calif - An uptick in summer crime. It’s something that officials say always happens year after year.

While it’s not a problem exclusive to Lompoc, given current staffing levels and potential gang activity it’s troubling.

During budget discussions, Lompoc’s Police Chief repeatedly told city officials that they’d be forced from proactive to reactive policing. Now, there’s no designated homeless liaison officer or anyone overseeing community services.

Sgt. Agustin Arias says a perfect storm is brewing for criminals in Lompoc.

“We have a lot of people of political affiliation that are talking about not cutting police, not cutting public safety, unfortunately, they did it,” said Sgt. Arias, Lompoc Police Department.

Officers are running into some difficulties completing their investigation surrounding a gang-related shooting on July 1st.

“The problem we’re running into right now is that there’s people with information out there that have shared information with other friends of the family which in turn have communicated with us but these people aren’t communicating with us,” said Arias.

Arias says crimes like this typically don’t go without retaliation. “Everybody’s telling us nothing is going to happen, however, during the course of the investigation you’re finding that other people are plotting things to happen,” he adds.

Since the city’s fifth homicide investigation of the year, the Lompoc Police Department has noticed an increase in gang graffiti and chastising between rival gangs.

“Summer months always trigger an uptick in juvenile crime because there’s families that simply can’t afford to have one parent home so juveniles tend to stray, they go outside and that’s a perfect target area for gang activity, perfect time to recruit,” said Arias.

A couple of nights ago Arias says one officer recovered four stolen vehicles and they’re being stolen and recovered in gang neighborhoods.

About a week ago, four minors targeted the same neighborhood twice, within 24-hours with BB-guns.

“Four juveniles walked up to the residence and displayed pellet guns which look like real guns that have no orange tips and they shoot into the residence,” said Arias.

We spoke to the woman who’s home was shot at, she declined an on-camera interview out of fear of retaliation but is confident these kids are running with people they shouldn’t be.

Arias says the police force is tackling all this with four-to-six fewer officers than last summer. “You have patrol officers and investigations and even your investigation numbers, the amount of detectives that you have present now is down probably 50 percent,” he explains.

For 15 to 20 years, Arias says the department held steady with 50 officers now they’re down to 36. Due to budget cuts, they could staff to 44 but they face an uphill battle.

“Everyone surrounding us is hiring at a higher wage and offering bonuses,” said Arias.