Crime

"Perfect storm" could be brewing in Lompoc given police staffing levels and potential gang activity

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:39 PM PDT

Perfect storm could be brewing in...

LOMPOC, Calif - An uptick in summer crime. It’s something that officials say always happens year after year. 

While it’s not a problem exclusive to Lompoc, given current staffing levels and potential gang activity it’s troubling. 

During budget discussions, Lompoc’s Police Chief repeatedly told city officials that they’d be forced from proactive to reactive policing. Now, there’s no designated homeless liaison officer or anyone overseeing community services. 

Sgt. Agustin Arias says a perfect storm is brewing for criminals in Lompoc.

“We have a lot of people of political affiliation that are talking about not cutting police, not cutting public safety, unfortunately, they did it,” said Sgt. Arias, Lompoc Police Department. 

Officers are running into some difficulties completing their investigation surrounding a gang-related shooting on July 1st.

“The problem we’re running into right now is that there’s people with information out there that have shared information with other friends of the family which in turn have communicated with us but these people aren’t communicating with us,” said Arias. 

Arias says crimes like this typically don’t go without retaliation. “Everybody’s telling us nothing is going to happen, however, during the course of the investigation you’re finding that other people are plotting things to happen,” he adds. 

Since the city’s fifth homicide investigation of the year, the Lompoc Police Department has noticed an increase in gang graffiti and chastising between rival gangs.

“Summer months always trigger an uptick in juvenile crime because there’s families that simply can’t afford to have one parent home so juveniles tend to stray, they go outside and that’s a perfect target area for gang activity, perfect time to recruit,” said Arias. 

A couple of nights ago Arias says one officer recovered four stolen vehicles and they’re being stolen and recovered in gang neighborhoods. 

About a week ago, four minors targeted the same neighborhood twice, within 24-hours with BB-guns.

“Four juveniles walked up to the residence and displayed pellet guns which look like real guns that have no orange tips and they shoot into the residence,” said Arias. 

We spoke to the woman who’s home was shot at, she declined an on-camera interview out of fear of retaliation but is confident these kids are running with people they shouldn’t be.

Arias says the police force is tackling all this with four-to-six fewer officers than last summer. “You have patrol officers and investigations and even your investigation numbers, the amount of detectives that you have present now is down probably 50 percent,” he explains.

For 15 to 20 years, Arias says the department held steady with 50 officers now they’re down to 36. Due to budget cuts, they could staff to 44 but they face an uphill battle.

“Everyone surrounding us is hiring at a higher wage and offering bonuses,” said Arias. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12