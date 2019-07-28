News

UPDATE: Two people displaced after their home catches fire in Atascadero

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 06:38 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:57 PM PDT

ATASCADERO, Calif. - UPDATE: 

Two people have been displaced by a house fire that scorched a home in Atascadero. 

It happened Saturday afternoon just before 6:00 p.m. at 4000 Carrizo Road. 

The city of Atascadero said that the Red Cross was called in to help the people that lived inside the house. 

Authorities say the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. 

 

 

Neither were injured. The two were out of the house at the time of the fire. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

 

 

Fire crews put out a house fire at 4000 Carrizo Road in Atascadero Saturday afternoon. 

Firefighters from Atascadero, Paso Robles, CAL FIRE SLO and Templeton worked to put out the flames. 

No injuries have been reported. The owners were not home at the time. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Texas mall hit by deadly shooting
CNN Video

Texas mall hit by deadly shooting

On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

15 best beer cities around the world
iStock/Hofmeester

15 best beer cities around the world

Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

Celebrities with August birthdays
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Celebrities with August birthdays

Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

Famous people who made it to age 100
Washington State Archives via Wikimedia Commons

Famous people who made it to age 100

On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities