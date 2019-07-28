UPDATE: Two people displaced after their home catches fire in Atascadero

Courtesy: Jason Brock

Courtesy: Jason Brock

ATASCADERO, Calif. - UPDATE:

Two people have been displaced by a house fire that scorched a home in Atascadero.

It happened Saturday afternoon just before 6:00 p.m. at 4000 Carrizo Road.

The city of Atascadero said that the Red Cross was called in to help the people that lived inside the house.

Authorities say the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

UPDATE: Residential Fire earlier this afternoon at 4000 Carizzo Rd. started from discarded smoking materials. The Red Cross is helping the two adults that have been displaced. pic.twitter.com/gxA3fbiqMm — City of Atascadero (@AtascaderoCity) July 28, 2019

Neither were injured. The two were out of the house at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Fire crews put out a house fire at 4000 Carrizo Road in Atascadero Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Atascadero, Paso Robles, CAL FIRE SLO and Templeton worked to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported. The owners were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This afternoon Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 4000 Carizzo Road. The fire was quickly contained to the residence. The owners are out of the house with no reports of any injuries. We will let you know if there are any significant updates. — City of Atascadero (@AtascaderoCity) July 28, 2019

@ATAFireL3600 Assisting Atascadero Fire with a residential structure fire 4000 Carrizo rd — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 28, 2019