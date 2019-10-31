Crews get the upper hand on a small brush fire in Santa Paula

Ventura County Fire Department

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Firefighters were able to snuff out the flames of a 1/10th acre fire on Ojai road in Santa Paula.

Crews responded just after 12:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. They say they were able to draw a water line around the flames, and stop forward progress.

They called it the Coronado Fire. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported. They are still trying to determine what caused the fire to start,