Senerey De Los Santos ( KEYT )

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County Fire Crews battled a 3 acre fire that burned The Santa Clarita Riverbed.

It broke out around 5:30 Thursday afternoon near Los Angeles Avenue where Saticoy meets El Rio.

By 6:40 p.m., forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and some crews had been released.

Firefighters stayed on scene to stop any hotspots.