UPDATE: Crews have stopped forward progress on vegetation fire near Turnpike shopping center

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Firefighters have now stopped forward progress to a Vegetation fire Sunday afternoon near the Turnpike Shopping Center, east of Goleta.

Vegetation Fire, San Simeon Ave and Turnpike Ave. C/T 3:18. #SimeonInc.2 acres with forward progress stopped. No structures threatened and no injuries reported. Investigators en route. Call newsline for more info.@YourFireChief @EliasonMike pic.twitter.com/sKp4iMkgCa — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) July 14, 2019

The fire was first reported at around 3:00p.m. on San Simeon Ave and Turnpike Ave.

North of Hollister Avenue, south of the railroad tracks, and west of San Simeon Drive, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire reached 2 acres.

No structures were immediately threatened and no injuries reported.

Santa Barbara County is investigating the cause of the fire.