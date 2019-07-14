News

UPDATE: Crews have stopped forward progress on vegetation fire near Turnpike shopping center

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 03:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:19 PM PDT

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Firefighters have now stopped forward progress to a Vegetation fire Sunday afternoon near the Turnpike Shopping Center, east of Goleta. 

 

 

 

The fire was first reported at around 3:00p.m. on San Simeon Ave and Turnpike Ave.

North of Hollister Avenue, south of the railroad tracks, and west of San Simeon Drive, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire reached 2 acres.

 No structures were immediately threatened and no injuries reported.

Santa Barbara County is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


