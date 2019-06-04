Crash involving Caltrans in SLO sparks warning from CHP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Caltrans workers want to remind drivers to slow down and to pay attention after a close call on Highway 101, north of Avila Beach Drive, over the weekend.

The driver of the car reached for a non-alcoholic drink, and when he looked up he realized that he allowed his vehicle to veer onto the right shoulder.

With no time to react, his car collided into the rear of the DOT attenuator truck.

No employees were injured however, the driver sustained a deep cut on his nose as well as complained of pain to his face.



According to CAL TRANS, each day in the USA, roughly nine people are killed in crashes caused by distracted drivers. Which equals to about 3,285 deaths per year. Additionally, there are 391,000 injuries per year caused by distracted drivers.

Texting and driving at 55 miles per hour is the equivalent of driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

A reminder from CHP, when you see police, firefighters, tow truck drivers or Caltrans workers on the side of the road, you need to slow down and move over.