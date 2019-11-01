Construction workers surprise child in hospital on Halloween

Halloween hospital visit makes kid's day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Halloween surprise for a 21-month baby is melting hearts at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Sebastian has been at the hospital for the past week. He's passed the time in his hospital room by watching and waving at construction workers through his window. The little boy even posting a message on those windows saying hello.

On Halloween morning little Sebastian woke up to a surprise waiting for him from across the street. The construction workers had returned a message through their buildings windows. "Hi buddy," the paper message said. "Happy Halloween Sebastian." And it came with a big smiley face in the middle.

Those same construction workers then surprise Sebastian with a visit to the hospital. The little boy dresses a Bamm Bamm from the Flintstones got to spend some time with the men who helped to make his day.

Happy Halloween everyone!