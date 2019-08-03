Rep. Carbajal announces support to start impeachment inquiry of President Trump

Rep Salud Carbajal announces support to start impeachment inquiry of President Trump

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Rep. Salud Carbajal has joined a growing crowd calling for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Carbajal's call for an impeachment inquiry comes a week after special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill.

Carbajal's announcement was made Friday morning.

It read in part:

"I've read the full Mueller report, the president knew the rules, and he broke them—he cannot be above the law. That is why I believe it is time to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump."

Supporters of a potential impeachment inquiry hope Carbajal's announcement will pressure Democratic leaders to start the process.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly downplayed the possibility of impeachment since the beginning of the year.

She said Democrats will move forward when they have what they need to start the process.

Greg Gandrud, treasurer of the California Republican Party, disagrees with Carbajal's stance.

"Salud has accomplished nothing in Washington while President Trump created 6 million jobs, most of which are filled by women, and we have record low unemployment for African Americans, Asia Americans and women, and he's got 5 million people off of food stamps," Gandrud said.

KCOY 12 reached out to Carbajal for an interview, but he declined due to his busy schedule.

He did send a statement saying,

"We cannot ignore this president's actions, and we cannot let him off the hook because of his title. I was elected to support and defend our constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic. That is what I will continue to do."