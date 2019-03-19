News

College counselor speaks out about recent admissions scandal

California Learning Center owner offers advice

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 09:50 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 10:05 AM PDT

College counselor speaks out about admissions scandal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cheating to get into an elite college. It's the scandal that's rocked the U.S. higher education system in 2019.

Earlier this month, the FBI indicted dozens of parents and a so-called ring leader while academic officials and coaches were fired all in a nationwide college admissions scandal where parents allegedly paid thousands of dollars to a fake charity that would bribe college officials.

'Operation Varsity Blues' has cast a light on privelege and a dark shadow over academia -- wealthy families, including celebrity parents willing to pay, in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children into highly selective universities including Yale, Georgetown, University of Southern California, Stanford, and UCLA.

Right now, many of those students' academic futures hang in the balance. But at least some of the students whose parents allegedly paid Key Worldwide International owner William Singer to 'cut in line' are passing classes at these elite schools, which has some skeptical as to whether or not students are actually getting a 'better' education compared to students attending more affordable, and often less competitive state universities.

Ostroff said she's not surprised these students can 'hack it' even though their parents allegedly "bought their way in" with bribes.

"The problem is there's just more and more students who have all the qualifations," said Ostroff. "There's just too many students applying for a limited number of positions."

That's why Ostroff, who owns California Learing Center, a full-service tutoring, test prep, and college counseling center in Santa Barbara, recommends her clients to apply to multiple schools.

"A student can get an excellent education anywhere they want," said Ostroff. "It's what they put into the whole process, reaching out, meeting people, choosing a good major that they are happy with, and they have to know it doesn't have to be a name brand school to have a four year college experience and enjoy it."

Ostroff recommends parents and students do their homework on college counselors or academic advisors, especially outside organizations.

"Find out if they are involved in any professional organizations," Ostroff said. "Have they visited colleges? What is their experience and background?"

Ostroff also suggests signing a contract between the counselor, the parents, and the student so all parties are involved.

As tuition costs continue to rise, a child's college education often ends up being the second most expensive investment a family makes besides buying a home. In addition, college graduates are saddled with increasing student loan debt. This has some suggesting we need to re-evaluate how we approach college, especially for those who wish to pursue degrees in fields outside of STEM (science, technology, education, and math).

"Perhaps we should re-think the application process," said Ostroff. "But being a liberal arts major has advanatages, we need more than STEM people, we need a balance of all subjects and careers."

You can learn more about Wendi Ostroff and the California Learning Center by clicking here.

