Cocktails with adoptable dogs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Finch & Fork's "Cocktails for a Cause" July event supporting the Santa Barbara Humane Society will host a cocktail hour Wednesday night featuring adoptable dogs.

On Wednesday evening, guests can join "Yappy Hour" on the Canary Hotel's rooftop bar to support the Santa Barbara Human Society by ordering July's featured drinks: " Man's Best Friend" and the "Meow-garita."

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. One dollar for each drink ordered will go to the Santa Barbara Humane Society. The event is free to the public and complimentary appetizers will be provided.

"Finch & Fork" is located on the rooftop of the Canary Hotel at 31 W. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

"Cocktails for a Cause" is Finch & Fork's monthly fundraiser for local charities and non-profits. July's charity was handpicked by "Morning News" anchor Danny Max.