Coast Guard searching for teenage girl who fell off Pismo Beach Pier

U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a teenage girl who reportedly fell of the Pismo Beach Pier Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the teenager fall of the side of the pier around 11 p.m. Thursday. She was wearing a pink or purple shirt with white pants at the time.

The Coast Guard sent out a Lifeboat crew and a helicopter crew after midnight. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Cal Fire, the Pismo Beach Police Department, Pismo Beach lifeguards, and the California Highway Patrol are all helping with the search.

Call the U.S. Coast Guard at 310-521-3801 if you have any information about this potential person in the water.