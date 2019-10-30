City of Lompoc plans outage for parts of community Wednesday

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc says an upcoming outage scheduled is for maintenance, not a public safety power shutoff.

The city says 97 customers will be affected Wednesday beginning at around 10 a.m.

This outage will last about six hours.

The affected areas are: the Inn of Lompoc, 1200 Blocks of North B, C, & D St, 1100 Blocks of North E, F, & G St, 300-405 East Bell, 300-613 East Birch, and 301- 612 East Barton.

The city says the work may get done faster than expected.