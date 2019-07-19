City of Lompoc opens public discussion on potential sales tax increase at luncheon

City of Lompoc discusses potential sales tax increase at luncheon

LOMPOC, Calif. - It's not the first open discussion on Lompoc's financial situation, and it won't likely be the last.

“The city is in a budget deficit situation. They passed a budget where painful cuts had to be made like public safety, economic development and chamber funding. We're here to talk about what a potential sales tax increase would look like and what kind of additional revenue that could bring in to address this budget,” said Amber Wilson, President and CEO of Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Wilson hopes this discussion will help the community become more knowledgeable on the impact a sales tax increase could have for the city.

“My hope is that they can make an educated decision for when it's time to make a vote,” Wilson said.

Justin Ruhge, who has been living in Lompoc for 25 years, is concerned that the budget is unbalanced.

“It's pushing the big problem down the road like a tin can. The only way we can salvage our financial issues is by requiring more funds,” Ruhge said.

Ruhge believes the city needs a general sales tax.

“The number one reason we need the sales tax is for fire and police. Right now they are terribly underfunded,” Ruhge said.

While George Bedford, another Lompoc resident, is open to learning more about the city's finances, right now, he is against a sales tax increase.

“The main reason I'm against the sales tax is because they have no idea how much money they're going to bring in, they have no idea where they're going to spend it, and they have no idea how much they really need,” Bedford said.

Some of the speakers during the luncheon included mayor Jenelle Osborne, city manager Jim Throop, and city accounting manager Dean Albro.

