City leaders meet with community to discuss issues in northwest neighborhood

City leaders meet with community members to discuss issues in northwest neighborhood

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria headed back into the community to reach out to neighbors and find out what the biggest issues are.



Carlos Escobedo, who's one of dozens of residents at Tuesday night's meeting, loves Santa Maria.

“I care about this city. This is a great opportunity for people to express their concerns. I'm one of those guys who enjoy these kinds of conversations and finding solutions and working together,” Escobedo said.

City staff organized the meeting to hear directly from residents like Escobedo, who live in the northwest part of the city.

This is the second in a series of four meeting being held throughout the city to meet with constituents.

Mayor Alice Patino shared why it's important to her that people get a chance to speak with city staff.

“A lot of times they have small problems, but they never get a chance to talk to us up close. So tonight is a chance to give them that opportunity,” Patino said.

David Rodriguez of the recreation and parks department was pleased with the feedback he received from community members.

“I spoke to a lady about expanding the aquatics in the community and her interest in one day having an aquatics pool in Santa Maria,” Rodriguez said.

During the meeting, Escobedo shared some of his concerns and hopes for his neighborhood.

“I'm interested in issues like public safety and more bicycle recreation and activities,” Escobedo said.

“The hope is whatever they come up with, that we will have solutions for those problems,” Patino said.



Patino said the next step is the city will be planning another meeting on the southeast side of town.