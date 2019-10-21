City Emergency Operations increase staffing as heavy winds expected Sunday evening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As strong winds continue to blow throughout Southern California, some of the heaviest winds are anticipated here in Santa Barbara.

“Santa Barbara normally gets its heaviest winds called sun downers from north to south. It can occur this evening,” said emergency operations manager Anthony Wagner at the city of Santa Barbara.

The city’s emergency operations is preparing for those stronger winds.

“We’re inside a weather alert. That alert has a red flag warning,” Wagner said.

Even if power does not shut off, some businesses including Trader Joes is preparing just in case.

The store decided to bring in a generator in order to keep their business running.

Several residents remain frustrated over any potential power shutoff.

“I think it was a little overdone. The conditions didn’t seem to warrant it. It seemed too broad. I can see maybe the upper foothills but downtown all the way to the freeway seemed way to far for me. It seemed to me it’s to cover the company’s liability versus to protect the consumer,” said Brian Hastings, a Santa Barbara resident.

Joel Cohen didn’t do anything to prepare for a power shut off.

“How can you prepare? We are paying for electricity. It should be there when we need it,” Said Cohen.

Cohen is still getting over last week’s power shutoff.

“I was affected last week when the power went off. It crashed my system. I had to reintroduce the operation system on the computer again and it’s a hassle to reset all the electric clocks,” Cohen said.

Until the high wind alerts are lifted, the city is remaining in close communication with Edison in order to best prepare the community.