Two people, including a child, found shot near Port Hueneme fire station

Police Officers rushed the child to the hospital

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 10:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 02:09 AM PDT

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - UPDATE 1:31 AM:

The Port Hueneme Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, a woman and a 7-year-old child. 

Authorities say the child's injuries were so severe, that she was rushed to the Ventura County Medical Center. They say she is in critical condition. 

The other victim was shot one time, and was treated by emergency personnel on scene before being transported to the hospital. She is currently listed in stable condition. 

Police first received a call about two gunshot victims in front of Fire Station 53 located on N. 2nd street at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Port Hueneme Police Officers along with detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crime. They say the shooting happened on the 100 block of E. Pearl street, just over 350 ft. away. 

Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings in the street, as well as numerous bullet holes in the victim's home. 

Police say that residents in the area did not report any sound of gunshots. Neighbors told police that they thought the gunfire was illegal fireworks being set off in the area. 

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Frank Torpey, at 805-986-6578

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in. Check back for updates.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Port Hueneme Police are investigating a shooting involving a child possibly as young as seven years old. The child was discovered in front of a fire station at Pearl and Second Streets. Firefighters reportedly rushed the child to the hospital. We do not know the child's condition.

Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas confirmed to NewsChannel 3 that the incident does involve a young child who was taken to the Trauma Center and the Ventura County Medical Center. At this point, we don't know if the child was shot and dropped off at the fire station or shot at that location.

Police investigators are on scene and NewsChannel 3 has a crew on the way.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


