Chef Ricks Ultimately Fine Foods reopens in Orcutt

Chef Rick's reopens in Orcutt

A popular chef is reopening his restaurant in Orcutt.



Chef Rick's Ultimately Fine Foods is now serving customers at the former location at The Jetty.



The original restaurant shut down when chef Rick Manson decided to work at the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt several years ago.



His new location includes classic dishes along with a new

vegan choice menu.



“I'm excited to open this because this is what I love to do. I love food. I love music. I love people. It's what I am,” chef Rick said.



The new restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.