Celebrating the new sidewalk & Improvements in Goleta

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:32 PM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - The public was invited to attend the City of Goleta's ribbon cutting of the new sidewalk and other improvements on Fairview Avenue between the Goleta Valley Library and Fairview Gardens.

It happened on Thursday,  August 1 at 11:00 a.m.

The Fairview Avenue Sidewalk Infill at Stow Canyon Road Project added 370 feet of new sidewalk on the east side of Fairview Avenue fronting the Goleta Valley Library and Fairview Gardens.

It also widened Fairview Avenue to include a second northbound travel lane and 
a 5-foot wide bicycle lane. Additionally, a pedestrian crosswalk was installed along Stow Canyon Road that has ADA compliant curb ramps.

"This project demonstrates the City's efforts to improve travel for all modes - pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles," said Mayor Paula Perotte. "We now have a complete sidewalk along Fairview Avenue and new crosswalk, making it easier for people to walk around this area. We also improved traffic by  widening the street to include a second lane for cars and a new bicycle lane. All of these improvements contribute to safer streets."


In January 2019, the City Council awarded a construction contract to Lash Construction, Inc. Work began in February 2019 and was completed in May 2019. Funding for design and construction was through a Measure A Safe Routes to School grant that staff secured. Additional funding came from 
Measure A local funds and Goleta Transportation Improvement Program funds.

