Cause of death determined for Arroyo Grande men found dead on boat

Santa Barbara Harbor

Santa Barbara Harbor

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Investigators have determined the cause of death for two Arroyo Grande men found in a boat offshore of Southern Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroners Bureau says 53-year-old Gary Bishop and 49-year-old Christopher Avila died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The men were first reported missing on June 30th after no one heard from them for a day.

Deputies say they were transporting Bishop's boat from the Channel Island Harbor in Ventura to Port San Luis.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the missing vessel later that night.

The boat was discovered 20 miles southwest of the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Investigators say the carbon monoxide poisoning was accidental.